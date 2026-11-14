Thy Kingdom Come: A New Creation
Thy Kingdom Come: A New Creation
On March 17 at 7 PM the Lenten Ecumenical Choir will present its 15th annual Lenten Musical Meditation. The choir is formed from churches, community groups, and individuals across the Centre Region. This year's one-hour Lenten meditation features choral music from 5 centuries, including works by Allegri, Beethoven, Chesnokov, Marriolli, Delgado and more. Poetry, hymns, and handbell works complete the meditation, which will last approximately one hour. The event is preceded by a community meal and prelude music. Free-will donations help to cover costs.
Grace Lutheran Church.
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 17 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Grace Lutheran Church
814-238-2478
churchoffice@glcpa.org
Artist Group Info
Lenten Ecumenical Choir, Laurel Sanders, Director
lsanders@glcpa.org
Grace Lutheran Church.
205 South Garner StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
churchoffice@glcpa.org