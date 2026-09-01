Third Places Short Films
Third Places Short Films
‘Third Places’ Short Films, part of our Intersections Film Series, focuses on third places, which expand beyond where we spend most of our time: home and work. Third places are where everyone is welcome, and you experience community as one chooses. The three short films we are showing highlight three places where a community has been established. A community library built in a bus, a virtual reality game, and a roller skating rink. This event will take place on November 4 at 7 p.m over Zoom. In addition to the Zoom, we will be having an in-person watch party with free pizza. More details soon.
Online screening
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Sustainability
8148652291
ixb20@psu.edu