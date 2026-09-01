‘Third Places’ Short Films, part of our Intersections Film Series, focuses on third places, which expand beyond where we spend most of our time: home and work. Third places are where everyone is welcome, and you experience community as one chooses. The three short films we are showing highlight three places where a community has been established. A community library built in a bus, a virtual reality game, and a roller skating rink. This event will take place on November 4 at 7 p.m over Zoom. In addition to the Zoom, we will be having an in-person watch party with free pizza. More details soon.