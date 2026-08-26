THESAURUS REX is a Brooklyn-based conceptual indie rock band formed by songwriter, singer, and improv comic Calvin Rezen. Their music pairs sharp, lyric-heavy songwriting with guitar-driven indie and garage rock, humor, theatricality, and an offbeat performance sensibility. Emerging from New York’s independent club scene, the band has performed at venues including The Sultan Room, Our Wicked Lady, Mercury Lounge, and Brooklyn Made. Their 2025 debut album, Greatest Hits., showcases a knack for catchy, energetic songs filled with wit, storytelling, and self-deprecation.