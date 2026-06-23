Thee Marloes (Indonesia) w/ Elijah Snyder

Touring from Surabaya, Indonesia, @theemarloes have become one of the breakout acts on @bigcrownrecords , the Brooklyn label home to artists like El Michels Affair and Lady Wray. Their debut album has introduced listeners around the world to a soulful blend of vintage R&B, jazz, pop, and Indonesian influences, anchored by the remarkable voice of Natasha Elay. We’re honored to host the band’s first-ever Pennsylvania performance right here in @downtownstatecollege town

Opening the evening is @elijah.sny_music , a saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist back in town for the summer from his studies at the University of North Texas. His growing voice bridges jazz, classical music, and the avant-garde. Constantly pushing the boundaries of his music and his instrument, Elijah never fails to provide an entertaining evening.