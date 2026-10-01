Theatre Production: 'Macbeth'

Penn State Altoona’s fall theatre production of William Shakespeare's “Macbeth” will run Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

In this one-hour adaptation, a group of parochial school students forms a drama club to secretly rehearse “Macbeth,” a play that has been forbidden by school administration. With the aid of a few staff members, they gain access to their school’s auditorium to perform the show.

This production of “Macbeth” engages Shakespeare’s Original Practices by performing with the lights on, using a minimal set, and employing direct address so the audience becomes active participants and even scene partners. Ten audience members will be invited to sit on the stage, offering an immersive, interactive experience, directly referencing the early modern theatre’s tradition.

Performances are free and open to the public through support of the Kjell Meling Arts for All Initiative. Recommended for ages 12 and up. For further information, call 814-949-5452.