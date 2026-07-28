The Wolves
The Wolves
The Wolves is a 90-minute single-act stage play by Sarah DeLappe that follows nine teenage high school girls on a suburban indoor soccer team. The play captures the team warming up over six Saturday mornings, exploring adolescence, friendship, and identity.
Pavilion Theatre
Students 19.00 Previews/ Matinee 24.00 Evenings 27.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Penn State Centre Stage
jqk5@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
rlc26@psu.edu
Pavilion Theatre
corner of Curtin Road and Shortlidge Road, University ParkUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802-4571
(814) 865-7586
theatre@psu.edu