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The Wolves

The Wolves

The Wolves is a 90-minute single-act stage play by Sarah DeLappe that follows nine teenage high school girls on a suburban indoor soccer team. The play captures the team warming up over six Saturday mornings, exploring adolescence, friendship, and identity.

Pavilion Theatre
Students 19.00 Previews/ Matinee 24.00 Evenings 27.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Penn State Centre Stage
jqk5@psu.edu
https://arts.psu.edu/academics/school-of-theatre/

Artist Group Info

rlc26@psu.edu
The Pennsylvania State University
Pavilion Theatre
corner of Curtin Road and Shortlidge Road, University Park
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802-4571
(814) 865-7586
theatre@psu.edu
www.theatre.psu.edu