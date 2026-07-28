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The Witch of Hemlock Presents: Witchcraft for Disabled Folks

The Witch of Hemlock Presents: Witchcraft for Disabled Folks

Thursday, July 30th, in celebration of Disability Pride Month, the Witch of Hemlock will be giving a presentation on spirituality and witchcraft for disabled folks.

Book recommendations and take-home spell kits will be available.

Event Details
Date: Thursday, July 30th
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St., Bellefonte, PA 16823

The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/

Artist Group Info

The Witch of Hemlock
thewitchofhemlock@gmail.com
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/