The Witch of Hemlock Presents: Witchcraft for Disabled Folks
The Witch of Hemlock Presents: Witchcraft for Disabled Folks
Thursday, July 30th, in celebration of Disability Pride Month, the Witch of Hemlock will be giving a presentation on spirituality and witchcraft for disabled folks.
Book recommendations and take-home spell kits will be available.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, July 30th
Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St., Bellefonte, PA 16823
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Witch of Hemlock
thewitchofhemlock@gmail.com
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com