The Witch of Hemlock Presents: Witchcraft for Disabled Folks

Thursday, July 30th, in celebration of Disability Pride Month, the Witch of Hemlock will be giving a presentation on spirituality and witchcraft for disabled folks.

Book recommendations and take-home spell kits will be available.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 30th

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St., Bellefonte, PA 16823