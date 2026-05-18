© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Wilson Springs Hotel perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Wilson Springs Hotel perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Wilson Springs Hotel is a high-powered country and bluegrass outfit based out of Richmond, Virginia. The band combines tones of traditional country and western swing, bluegrass, folk, and rock to create a unique sound that is simply their own. The band travels as a five-piece unit; coming from a diverse background of musical influences, they bring new and exciting stylings to the classic sounds of American Country and Bluegrass.

Festival Shell Stage
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801