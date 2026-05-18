The Wilson Springs Hotel perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Wilson Springs Hotel perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Wilson Springs Hotel is a high-powered country and bluegrass outfit based out of Richmond, Virginia. The band combines tones of traditional country and western swing, bluegrass, folk, and rock to create a unique sound that is simply their own. The band travels as a five-piece unit; coming from a diverse background of musical influences, they bring new and exciting stylings to the classic sounds of American Country and Bluegrass.
Festival Shell Stage
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Festival Shell Stage
100 W College AvenueState College, Pennsylvania 16801