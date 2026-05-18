The Wild Hymns perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Wild Hymns enchant their listeners with velvety vocals, emotive, meditative lyrics, captivating groove and sophisticated arrangements. Hailing from Central Pennsylvania, Megan Woodland, Jeff Hewitt and their band weave a multifaceted soundscape of folk-pop, art-rock, and Americana. Since their birth in 2014, The Wild Hymns have independently released 4 full-length albums of original songs and toured internationally as both duo and full band, building a solid fan base of dreamers.