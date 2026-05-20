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The Skoal Brothers perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Skoal Brothers perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Skoal Brothers is a high energy, Blues-inspired rock ‘n’ roll band, playing classic songs from artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and The Grateful Dead. Currently featuring the iconic Kate Twoey in addition to the lineup of Julian, JT, JK and Stubby, the Skoal Brothers’ long tenure on the State College music scene has endeared them to many generations of local and PSU fans who love to rock.

Allen Street Stage
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Allen Street Stage
100 Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801