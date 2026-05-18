The Sidleys perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Having long established themselves as top-tier performers in the Washington DC area, the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Annie and Steve Sidley create their finest music yet as indie rock and soul group, The Sidleys. Influenced by artists as diverse as Stevie Wonder and The Beatles, and powered by Annie's soulful voice, The Sidleys write songs that are memorable and modern, yet instantly classic. A family-based collective, they are frequently joined on both stage and record by their sons, Sean, Colin and Ian, three uniquely talented musicians.