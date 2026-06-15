The Screaming Ducks present an evening with the music of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

The Screaming Ducks are an iconic rock'n'roll band that has been performing continuously in State College and beyond for over forty years. Over the course of these many years the band has covered hundreds of songs by the best of classic rock bands. On two different occasions they have dedicated an evening to playing nothing but songs of The Rolling Stones. On thiis occasion, they are going to alternate songs of The Beatles and The Stones all night long.

Bring your dancing shoes!