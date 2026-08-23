The Playhouse at McConnellstown to Present "The Great American Trailer Park Musical"

Double-Wide Drama, Spray Cheese, and Bad Decisions: “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” Moves Into The Playhouse

The unapologetic, outrageous, and utterly hysterical “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is pulling into the Playhouse on August 21. With music and lyrics by David Niehls and book by Betsy Kelso, this Off-Broadway sensation turns everyday neighborhood gossip into a high-energy theatrical spectacle. Leave your expectations at the door, and get ready for a wild ride through Armadillo Acres.

The residents of this tin-can township in Starke County, Florida, aren't just characters: they’re the narrators of their own wild lives. Norbert and Jeannie, a couple whose marriage has stalled due to Jeannie’s twenty-year bout of agoraphobia, find their routine upended when stripper on the run Pippi moves in and begins a scandalous affair with Norbert. The trailer park also plays home to a Greek-chorus-like trio of women Betty, Linoleum, and Pickles--each dysfunctional in her own right.

The arrival of Pippi’s obsessive, magic-marker-sniffing ex-boyfriend, Duke, threatens to tear the park apart. The resulting chaos eventually forces Jeannie to step outside her trailer, leading to a hilarious and heartfelt resolution about love, risk, and forgiveness. Featuring bad choices, good music, and unforgettable characters, this satirical masterpiece serves up a perfect blend of rock-and-roll energy and laugh-out-loud comedy.

“’The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ reminds us all not to take ourselves too seriously,” commented Director Oscar Pollock. “You'll see laughter and tears. Anger and heartache. These ludicrous characters remind us that we have all fallen short at one time or another, but it's how we choose to pick ourselves up and press on that matter most!”

Please note that this production contains adult themes, electric blue humor, and a fair amount of trashy fun. It may not be suitable for children under 16. Parental discretion is advised.

“One of my favorite things about music directing “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” has been discovering just how much heart lives beneath its comedy,” added Abby Lambert. “The score is infectious, the harmonies are surprisingly rich, and every song helps tell the story of this wonderfully eccentric community. Our cast has worked incredibly hard to bring both the humor and humanity of these characters to life, and I think audiences will find themselves laughing one moment and genuinely moved the next.”

The residents of Armadillo Acres include high school sweethearts Jeannie and Norbert Garstecki (Tara Lee Donahue and Clay Glenny) and nosey neighbors Betty, Linoleum, and Pickles (Jen Powell, Kylee Roles, and Jennifer Beaver). Rounding out the trailer-park tempest are Pippi (Ashley Stuber), a runaway dancer looking to escape away from her past, and Duke (Will Renninger), her redneck ex who’s armed, dangerous, and completely off his rocker. This is Stuber’s first production with The Playhouse.

“If you love dirty humor, you will be laughing so hard!” said cast member Beaver. This show has so many unexpected twists and turns. The music is definitely unique, sweet, and goofy! Audiences won’t be disappointed!”

The creative team includes Pollock (Director), Lambert (Musical Director), Caleb Donahue (Stage Manager), Keith Sutton (Lights), Rick Brown (Sound).

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” takes the stage August 21-23 and August 28-30. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

Tickets for the standard performances can be purchased online via our secure LUDUS site: mcconnellstownplayhouse.ludus.com. Reservations can also be made over the phone by calling the Box Office at 814.627.0311. Ticket prices are $18 for regular admission and $16 for seniors (ages 60 and older), students (ages 6 and older), and military personnel. Payment options include cash, check, debit, or credit card.

For more information about “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” and other upcoming productions at The Playhouse at McConnellstown, please visit www.littletheater.com or follow us on Facebook.