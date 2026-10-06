The Orpheus Singers Present: 1000 Beautiful Things

The Orpheus Singers are proud to present "1000 Beautiful Things,” a concert at Trinity Lutheran in State College, Saturday October 17th at 7pm.

This concert includes texts from the medieval era to the present day, and is inspired by everything and everyone we consider beautiful: family, friends, love, faith, humor, nature, even the very essence of the music we make. It is these attributes, the thousands of beautiful things, that keep us grounded and present when tragedy and hardship arise.

Selections for this concert include settings of the medieval text “Ubi Caritas” and Emily Dickinson’s “Hope is a thing with feathers,” alongside present day works like “Please Stay” by Jake Runestead and “1000 beautiful things” by Annie Lennox, arranged by CH Johnson.

The Orpheus Singers are an auditioned community choir based in State College. Under the artistic direction of conductor Jacob Mandell, the choir has been praised for its artistry, outstanding caliber of musicianship, and innovative programming.

Any singers interested in joining the ensemble for future seasons can visit the website or email theorpheussingers@gmail.com for more information on setting up an audition.

