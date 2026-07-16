The Next Stage Theatre Company presents the play "Maytag Virgin", by Audrey Cefaly
The Next Stage Theatre Company presents the play "Maytag Virgin", by Audrey Cefaly
Is it the story of two complex people facing loss and fear?
Or is it a romantic comedy?
- Yes!
The Attic at The State Theatre
$30
Every 2 weeks through Aug 16, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Event Supported By
The Next Stage Theatre Company
814-404-2649
maryskees@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Next Stage Theatre Company
info@thenextstagetheatre.org
The Attic at The State Theatre
103 W. College AvenueState College , Pennsylvania 16801
814-2720606
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org