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The Next Stage Theatre Company presents the play "Maytag Virgin", by Audrey Cefaly

The Next Stage Theatre Company presents the play "Maytag Virgin", by Audrey Cefaly

Is it the story of two complex people facing loss and fear?
Or is it a romantic comedy?
- Yes!

The Attic at The State Theatre
$30
Every 2 weeks through Aug 16, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:40 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:10 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Next Stage Theatre Company
814-404-2649
maryskees@gmail.com
http://nextstagetheatre.org

Artist Group Info

The Next Stage Theatre Company
info@thenextstagetheatre.org
http://nextstagetheatre.org
The Attic at The State Theatre
103 W. College Avenue
State College , Pennsylvania 16801
814-2720606
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org
http://thestatetheatre.org