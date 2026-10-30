The Next Stage Theatre Company presents Six Impossible Things before Breakfast, A play adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice through the Looking Glass
The Next Stage Theatre Company presents Six Impossible Things before Breakfast, A play adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice through the Looking Glass
A play adaptation of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" and "Alice through the Looking Glass" for 8 actors, adapted by Marilyn Hetzel, Lee Potts, and John Hruschka
Under the whimsy of the Mad Hatter’s tea party is also a story about time and about identity.
What happens when time stops and you’re stuck in the same moment, moving around the table looking for a clean cup that never comes?
If you remove a cat piece by piece, at what point is it no longer a cat?
Lewis Carroll drops Alice into this world.
The Attic at The State Theatre
$31.20
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Sunday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Sunday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:15 PM
Event Supported By
The Next Stage Theatre Company
814-404-2649
maryskees@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mary Anna Skees
maryskees@gmail.com
The Attic at The State Theatre
103 W. College AvenueState College , Pennsylvania 16801
814-2720606
boxoffice@thestatetheatre.org