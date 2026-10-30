The Next Stage Theatre Company presents Six Impossible Things before Breakfast, A play adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Alice through the Looking Glass

A play adaptation of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" and "Alice through the Looking Glass" for 8 actors, adapted by Marilyn Hetzel, Lee Potts, and John Hruschka

Under the whimsy of the Mad Hatter’s tea party is also a story about time and about identity.

What happens when time stops and you’re stuck in the same moment, moving around the table looking for a clean cup that never comes?

If you remove a cat piece by piece, at what point is it no longer a cat?

Lewis Carroll drops Alice into this world.

