The Faux Paws at Elk Creek Cafe

The Faux Paws have a problem. They’re a triangle band in a land of circles. Musically

impossible to describe, they don’t even fit into todays often hyphenated-genre world. No fan,

industry expert, nor member of the band can seem to sum up this band’s sound in any kind of

marketable way. They continue to remain a singularly unique outfit in the acoustic music

community, always on the fringes, always memorable and with an increasing number of die-

hard fans who feel like they’ve uncovered a secret.

Is it bluegrass? Not usually. Old-time? Occasionally. Is it Celtic? Can’t quite say that. Is it Folk?

Americana? Jazz? Singer-songwriter? None of the above, but members of the Paws have deep

ties to all of these traditions and blend their elements effortlessly to serve whatever musical

idea is being presented. So what can we say? This band takes risks. They’re dynamic, exciting,

sincere, irreverent, infectious, and surprising. They move deftly between moods, influences and

instruments but always maintaining a “groove” that pulses through the music like a heartbeat

(you may not always be aware it's there but it gives the thing life).

A Faux Paws live show is an explosive roller coaster ride that brings the audience along.

Virtuosity on the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and saxophone, sure, but also vulnerability, personal

lyrics, tight 3-part brother harmonies, playful interplay, intricately arranged details and soaring

improvisations.