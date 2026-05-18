The Extra Miles perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Extra Miles are an acoustic duo who have played together for over 10 years. They are 2 friends who find immense joy in making music together. They love that they can help bring people together while doing it.

Known for their smooth harmony and guitar driven style, you are sure to be tapping your foot and singing along. Their set lists include a mix of originals and finely selected covers. Their genre has been described as an “eclectic mix of acoustic rock, folk, country, and indie…with a splash of fun!”

