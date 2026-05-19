The Cody Sisters perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Cody Sisters perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The Cody Sisters band is the very heart of contemporary acoustic Folk and Bluegrass in Colorado, the United States, and the UK. Their propulsive instrumental solos and warm harmonies combine to grip the listener. Along with bass player Will Pavilonis, sisters Megan (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Maddie (guitar, banjo, vocals) have forged a new sound that has no equivalent match in the acoustic world today.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801