The Byrne Brothers perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The Byrne Brothers are a phenomenal Irish family band who have taken both the traditional music scene and the digital world by storm. Originally from Dublin and now based in Orlando, Florida, they are celebrated for their electrifying live performances, deep-rooted passion for Irish culture, and ability to captivate audiences across generations with their unique blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music. With a strong presence on social media and an ever-growing international fan base, The Byrne Brothers are redefining what it means to be ambassadors of Irish heritage in the 21st century.