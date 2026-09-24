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The Art of Healing Workshop

The Art of Healing Workshop

In collaboration with Mount Nittany Health, the Palmer presents a pop-up exhibition featuring a selection of works from the permanent collection that explores themes of loss, grief, and healing. View the exhibition and participate in a brief facilitated group session led by a certified lifecycle celebrant. Following the discussion, enjoy a creative and therapeutic art session led by an artist and art educator. Register by November 2 to participate. All art supplies are provided by Mount Nittany Health.

Free with advanced registration required.

Located at the Palmer Museum of Art in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom .

Palmer Museum of Art
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/