The Art of Healing Workshop

In collaboration with Mount Nittany Health, the Palmer presents a pop-up exhibition featuring a selection of works from the permanent collection that explores themes of loss, grief, and healing. View the exhibition and participate in a brief facilitated group session led by a certified lifecycle celebrant. Following the discussion, enjoy a creative and therapeutic art session led by an artist and art educator. Register by November 2 to participate. All art supplies are provided by Mount Nittany Health.

Free with advanced registration required.

Located at the Palmer Museum of Art in the Mimi Barash Coppersmith Studio Classroom .