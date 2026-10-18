The Acoustic Brew presents Medusa
The Acoustic Brew presents Medusa
Medusa weaves a tapestry of original music, early music and traditional tunes from around the world, each with their own story. These four folk innovators are reimagining the Western string quartet.
University Mennonite Church, State College
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Acoustic Brew Concert Series.
info@acousticbrew.org
Artist Group Info
Medusa
University Mennonite Church, State College
1606 Norma StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801