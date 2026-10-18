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The Acoustic Brew presents Medusa

The Acoustic Brew presents Medusa

Medusa weaves a tapestry of original music, early music and traditional tunes from around the world, each with their own story. These four folk innovators are reimagining the Western string quartet.

University Mennonite Church, State College
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Acoustic Brew Concert Series.
info@acousticbrew.org
http://acousticbrew.org

Artist Group Info

Medusa
https://medusaquartet.com/home
University Mennonite Church, State College
1606 Norma Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801