Thankathon @ East End Social

Wednesday, July 15th | 6–8 PM | East End Social

Someone out there deserves a thank you — and we're making it easy to send one.

The Thankathon is a community celebration dedicated to honoring the kindness, caring acts, and everyday bravery happening all around us. That neighbor who organized the block party. The teacher who changed your outlook. The coworker who always knows exactly what to say. They deserve to hear it — and this is your chance to tell them.

Here's what to expect:

📬 Free thank you cards, ready to write and send

🎨 Art supplies to craft a one-of-a-kind card all your own

🧡 A PostSecret-style Gratitude Wall showcasing the good happening in our community

Join us in reaching our goal of 1,000 Thank You's sent across our community. Come for the good vibes, stay for the inspiration — and leave knowing you made someone's day a little brighter.

Let no good or kind act go unnoticed.

📍 East End Social | 📅 Wednesday, July 15th | ⏰ 6–8 PM

