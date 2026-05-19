Ted McCloskey & the Hi-Fi's perform at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Ted McCloskey has been telling compelling stories to local and national audiences for years. He is a singer/songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist, a producer and film/television composer. He has sixteen records to his name alone including 2025’s critically acclaimed Four More on the Floor. His music has been featured on hundreds of network and cable programs and he’s shared the stage with the likes of Jason Isbell, Ryan Adams, and Alejandro Escovedo.The band will be debuting new music at this year’s festival.