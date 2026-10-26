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Tagua Tagua (Brazil) w/ Orlas presented by Secret Planet

Tagua Tagua (Brazil) w/ Orlas presented by Secret Planet

Brazil's Tagua Tagua is the project of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Felipe Puperi, whose music brings together Brazilian psychedelia, soul, disco, tropical rhythms, and dreamy guitar-driven arrangements. With releases on Wonderwheel Recordings, including the album RAIO, Tagua Tagua has toured extensively across Brazil, Europe, and the United States, developing a sound rooted in Brazilian musical traditions and contemporary psychedelic pop.

ORLAS brings its own blend of psychedelic rock, Brazilian influences, funk, and groove-driven instrumental music to the evening. The group draws from a wide range of sounds, combining layered guitars, rhythmic interplay, and improvisation. ORLAS will open the night with a full set of its own music before returning to the stage as Tagua Tagua's live rhythm section, making for two distinct performances featuring the band.

Manny's
10-20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com

Artist Group Info

Gorinto Productions
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com