Tagua Tagua (Brazil) w/ Orlas presented by Secret Planet

Brazil's Tagua Tagua is the project of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Felipe Puperi, whose music brings together Brazilian psychedelia, soul, disco, tropical rhythms, and dreamy guitar-driven arrangements. With releases on Wonderwheel Recordings, including the album RAIO, Tagua Tagua has toured extensively across Brazil, Europe, and the United States, developing a sound rooted in Brazilian musical traditions and contemporary psychedelic pop.

ORLAS brings its own blend of psychedelic rock, Brazilian influences, funk, and groove-driven instrumental music to the evening. The group draws from a wide range of sounds, combining layered guitars, rhythmic interplay, and improvisation. ORLAS will open the night with a full set of its own music before returning to the stage as Tagua Tagua's live rhythm section, making for two distinct performances featuring the band.