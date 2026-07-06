Sweetgum Band at University Wine Company

Join Sweetgum Band for their original, bluegrass-flavored folk music, featuring Gwen Stimely on banjo, Stephen Buckalew on guitar and fiddle, and Bill Stetz on upright bass. Their music features Gwen's original songs plus a wide mix of favorite tunes. University Wine Company is a beautiful and comfortable venue with no cover charge, easy parking, a pizza truck!, and of course a wide selection of wine and other beverages.