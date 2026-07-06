© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sweetgum Band at University Wine Company

Sweetgum Band at University Wine Company

Join Sweetgum Band for their original, bluegrass-flavored folk music, featuring Gwen Stimely on banjo, Stephen Buckalew on guitar and fiddle, and Bill Stetz on upright bass. Their music features Gwen's original songs plus a wide mix of favorite tunes. University Wine Company is a beautiful and comfortable venue with no cover charge, easy parking, a pizza truck!, and of course a wide selection of wine and other beverages.

University Wine Company
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

University Wine Co

Artist Group Info

Sweetgum Band
gstimely@gmail.com
https://www.sweetgumband.com
University Wine Company
540 Misty Hill Dr
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://www.universitywineco.com/