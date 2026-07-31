Sweetgum Band at Colerain Forges Mansion
Sweetgum Band at Colerain Forges Mansion
Come enjoy an afternoon of music by the Sweetgum Band folkgrass trio at the historic Colerain Forges Mansion in Spruce Creek. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks if you want. Tickets $20
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
(814) 308-8350
jjz1@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
Sweetgum Band
gstimely@gmail.com
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
4072 Spruce Creek RoadSpruce Creek, Pennsylvania 16683
(814) 308-8350
jjz1@psu.edu