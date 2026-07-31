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Sweetgum Band at Colerain Forges Mansion

Sweetgum Band at Colerain Forges Mansion

Come enjoy an afternoon of music by the Sweetgum Band folkgrass trio at the historic Colerain Forges Mansion in Spruce Creek. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and snacks if you want. Tickets $20

Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
$20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
(814) 308-8350
jjz1@psu.edu

Artist Group Info

Sweetgum Band
gstimely@gmail.com
https://www.sweetgumband.com
Colerain Center for Education, Preservation, and the Arts
4072 Spruce Creek Road
Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania 16683
(814) 308-8350
jjz1@psu.edu
https://coleraincenter.org