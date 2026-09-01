Sustainability Showcase Keynote: Britt Wray, Climate Grief Specialist

Join Sustain Penn State for its Sustainability Showcase Series featuring Britt Wray. Her keynote address will be on Tuesday, October 13, 5:30 pm (EDT) in 121 Sparks Building and streamed online. The event is free and open to all; pre-registration for online attendance required at this registration link: https://psu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__qKkj6KgSqyybXdLAN97-g#/registration

Britt Wray is the director of Community-minded Interventions for Resilience, Climate Leadership, and Emotional well-being (CIRCLE) at Stanford Psychiatry and is the award-winning author of Generation Dread: Finding Purpose in an Age of Climate Anxiety and Rise of the Necrofauna: The Science, Ethics, and Risks of De-Extinction. Wray researches how we can manage feelings of climate anxiety and avoid the adverse effects it has on mental health, along with finding solutions for helping those who have had their mental health affected. She will be visiting Penn State for two days to engage with students, faculty, and community members to talk about ways we can build emotional resilience in an era of climate change and disruptions.