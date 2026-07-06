Sunday on the Lawn Concert with The Servello Family

On Sunday, July 12 at 2:00 PM, the Baker Mansion History Museum will welcome The Servello Family for an outdoor Sunday on the Lawn Concert! Returning for their second season at the Baker Mansion, The Servello Family will perform a variety of classic and modern hits with an a cappella twist. Admission is FREE and open to the public, but donations to the Baker Mansion History Museum are welcome. For a complete list of the Baker Mansion's remaining Sunday on the Lawn Concerts for this season, visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out the Baker Mansion's social pages!