Sunday on the Lawn Concert with The Rocket Blasters
Sunday on the Lawn Concert with The Rocket Blasters
Outdoor Sunday on the Lawn Concert performance with The Rocket Blasters! Will take place at the Baker Mansion on Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM and feature a variety of classic rock, modern hits, and an overall electric performance! Admission is FREE and open to the public, but donations to the Baker Mansion are welcome!
Baker Mansion
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blair County Historical Society
(814) 942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
Artist Group Info
The Rocket Blasters
Baker Mansion
3419 Oak LaneAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-942-3916
info@blairhistory.org