Sunday on the Lawn Concert with The American Mood

On Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 PM, the Baker Mansion History Museum will welcome The American Mood for an outdoor Sunday on the Lawn Concert! Returning for their second season at the Baker Mansion, The American Mood is a talented duo that specializes in performing a variety of classic rock, dance music, Today's Top 40, and more! Admission is FREE and open to the public, but donations to the Baker Mansion History Museum are welcome. For a complete list of the Baker Mansion's remaining Sunday on the Lawn Concerts for this season, visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out the Baker Mansion's social pages!