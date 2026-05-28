© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday on the Lawn Concert with the 814-5 Brass Quintet

Sunday on the Lawn Concert with the 814-5 Brass Quintet

Outdoor Sunday on the Lawn Concert featuring the 814-5 Brass Quintet on Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 PM! This group features the musical talents of several brass musicians from across our area, and variety of brass-led music will be performed for all to enjoy. Admission is FREE and open to the public, but donations to the Baker Mansion History Museum are welcome!

Baker Mansion
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Blair County Historical Society
(814) 942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
www.blairhistory.org

Artist Group Info

The 814-5 Brass Quintet
Baker Mansion
3419 Oak Lane
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
www.blairhistory.org