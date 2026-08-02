Sunday on the Lawn Concert with Firewheel Music
Sunday on the Lawn Concert with Firewheel Music
Sunday on the Lawn Concert with the rock cover band, Firewheel Music. Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 PM at the Baker Mansion. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. For a complete lineup of the Baker Mansion's remaining outdoor concerts for the 2026 season, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out their social pages!
Baker Mansion
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Blair County Historical Society
(814) 942-3916
info@blairhistory.org
Baker Mansion
3419 Oak LaneAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
814-942-3916
info@blairhistory.org