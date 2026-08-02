RESCHEDULED FROM AUGUST 2, 2026!

Sunday on the Lawn Concert with Acoustic Express. Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 PM at the Baker Mansion. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. For a complete lineup of the Baker Mansion's remaining outdoor concerts for the 2026 season, please visit www.blairhistory.org/events or check out their social pages!