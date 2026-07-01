Sunday Evening Sound Bath at the Center for Well-Being

Trouble sleeping? Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? Interested in experiencing elevated states of consciousness? Try a sound bath.

In this evening sound bath, sound therapist Caitlin Smith will play a set of five alchemy crystal singing bowls to create a resonant meditative state conducive to deep sleep and regeneration. If you have never experienced a sound bath, get ready for some next-level relaxation followed by a really good night's sleep.

How does it work? Every organ and system in the body vibrates at its own frequency. When exposed to external sounds—like the shimmering tones of crystal singing bowls, your body “absorbs” those frequencies and begins to mirror them. In this way, sound rewires your nervous system, promoting rest, relaxation and a profound sense of well-being.

Caitlin will speak for 5 minutes on the science of sound therapy, then play the bowls for the remaining hour. Participants will be lying down the entire time. Mats, blankets, and bolsters will be provided at the Center for Well-Being, but feel free to bring a pillow and blanket from home to make yourself more comfortable. Most people fall asleep, or - more accurately - they float in that space between sleeping and waking where deep healing happens.