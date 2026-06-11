Summer Solstice Donation Sound Bath benefitting Centre County PAWS

In this evening sound bath, yoga teacher and sound therapist Caitlin Smith will play a set of four crystal singing bowls to create a resonant meditative state conducive to deep sleep and cellular regeneration. If you have never experienced a sound bath, get ready for some next level relaxation followed by a really good night's sleep.

How does it work? Every organ and system in the body vibrates at its own frequency. When exposed to external sounds—like the shimmering tones of crystal singing bowls, your body “absorbs” those frequencies and begins to mirror them. In this way, sound rewires your nervous system, promoting rest, relaxation and a profound sense of well-being.

The session includes a 15 minute teaching on the science of sound healing, followed by a relaxing sound bath meditation with the bowls.

Please wear loose, comfy clothes. You will be lying down for most of the session. Yoga mats, blankets, and bolsters are provided at the Center for Well-Being for your comfort.

This is a donation event. All proceed benefit Centre County PAWS Animal Shelter.