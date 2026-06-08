Summer Solstice Community Campfire

Join us around the fire for a summer solstice celebration! The summer solstice marks the official start of summer and the longest day of the year – a time when the Earth’s tilt brings us the most daylight and invites us to slow down and savor the season.

Gather with community members for an evening of warmth, connection, and shared creativity. Participants are welcome to bring a poem, short story, or song to share, or simply enjoy listening as we spend time together by the fire. We recommend bringing a chair or blanket to sit, but we will also have a few chairs and sit pads for folks to borrow.

This is a relaxed, community-focused gathering open to all who wish to celebrate the season in good company. Registration simply helps us anticipate attendance, and space is limited to approximately 50 participants.