Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party
Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party
Join us to celebrate the end of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story! Bring something to tie dye, enjoy free refreshments, and play yard games!
All ages can join us in the Children’s Garden at the Historical Museum on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00-6:30pm.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7u1sADEZQYnuwBrPbouCpu2UEwP6egyqACUUsLT1ZAhNW9A/viewform
Bellefonte Community Children's Garden
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Bellefonte Community Children's Garden
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516