Summer Library Pursuit Wrap Up Party

Join us to celebrate the end of the Summer Library Pursuit: Unearth A Story! Bring something to tie dye, enjoy free refreshments, and play yard games!

All ages can join us in the Children’s Garden at the Historical Museum on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00-6:30pm.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7u1sADEZQYnuwBrPbouCpu2UEwP6egyqACUUsLT1ZAhNW9A/viewform