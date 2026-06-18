Stuffed Animal Sleepover Drop-off, July 22

Bring your furry friend to an exciting sleepover at the Library! They’ll enjoy games, snacks, and more! Pick up your pal on Thursday, July 23 from 2pm-6pm and see what they’ve been up to overnight.

- Recommended for ages 3 and up.

- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4788

- Limit: 40.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!