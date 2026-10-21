Strong Bones, Healthy Heart: Navigating Midlife and Menopause
Strong Bones, Healthy Heart: Navigating Midlife and Menopause
The hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause quietly reshape your bones and your heart, often before you feel a thing. Two Penn State Kinesiology professors, Mary Jane De Souza, PhD (bone health) and David Proctor, PhD (cardiovascular health), share what changes in midlife and what you can do about it. One hour, with plenty of time for questions. Free, 30 seats. Hosted by the Wellness Collective of Changemaker Collective, a nonprofit connecting women across Centre County.
Happy Valley LaunchBox
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Changemaker Collective
connect@hvchangemakers.com
Happy Valley LaunchBox
123 S Burrowes St, 2nd FloorState College, Pennsylvania 16801