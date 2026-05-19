Storytime with The Grange Fair Queen
Storytime with The Grange Fair Queen
Listen to farm stories read by Grace Novosel, the 2025 Grange Fair Queen, followed by a craft at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, June 12th at 10:30am. Best for kids aged 3+. No Registration needed.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516