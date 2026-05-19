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Storytime with The Grange Fair Queen

Storytime with The Grange Fair Queen

Listen to farm stories read by Grace Novosel, the 2025 Grange Fair Queen, followed by a craft at the Bellefonte Library on Friday, June 12th at 10:30am. Best for kids aged 3+. No Registration needed.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte