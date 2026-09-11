Storytime in the Park, October 6
Storytime in the Park, October 6
Meet a Schlow Library Children's Department staff member at the pavilion at Blue Spring Park for a special outdoor storytime! The CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will also be on site for some additional outdoor playtime after the stories!
Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4954
This program is presented in partnership with Centre Region Parks and Recreation
Blue Spring Park
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Blue Spring Park
230 Wagner StreetBoalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814-466-6228
manager@harristownship.org