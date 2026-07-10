Storytime in the Park, August 6
Storytime in the Park, August 6
Meet a Schlow Library Children's Department staff member at the pavilion at Haymarket Park for a special outdoor storytime! The CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will also be on site for some additional outdoor playtime after the stories!
Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration suggested
This program is presented in partnership with Centre Region Parks and Recreation
Haymarket Park
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Haymarket Park
1631 Bristol AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801