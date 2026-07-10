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Storytime in the Park, August 6

Storytime in the Park, August 6

Meet a Schlow Library Children's Department staff member at the pavilion at Haymarket Park for a special outdoor storytime! The CRPR Rec on the Go vehicle will also be on site for some additional outdoor playtime after the stories!

Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration suggested
This program is presented in partnership with Centre Region Parks and Recreation

Haymarket Park
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Haymarket Park
1631 Bristol Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801