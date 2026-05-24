Storytime in the Garden, June 24

Join us for storytime outside in the new Pat Moyer Memorial Readers' Garden! We’ll read stories, sing songs, learn fingerplays, and more.

- Recommended for ages 2-6.

- Registration required. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4737

- Limit: 20.

- The garden is located behind the library, near the Schlow staff parking spaces. To enter through the library, please come to the Children's Activity Room and a staff member will guide you to the garden.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am