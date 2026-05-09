Storytime in the Garden, June 10
Storytime in the Garden, June 10
Join us for storytime outside in the new Pat Moyer Memorial Readers' Garden! We’ll read stories, sing songs, learn fingerplays, and more.
- Recommended for ages 2-6.
- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4736
- Limit: 20.
- The garden is located behind the library, near the Schlow staff parking spaces. To enter through the library, please come to the Children's Activity Room and a staff member will guide you to the garden.
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
- Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am.
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236