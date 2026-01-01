Wednesdays at 11am is storytime at the Bellefonte Library! This program is best for kids aged 3+ that are preparing for Kindergarten and are ready to sit for a longer period of time (20-30 minutes). Storytime begins with 4-5 books, usually based on a weekly theme. Between books, we will sing songs and get wiggles out before continuing with the program. After, we move into the community room where we have a small activity.