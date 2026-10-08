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Stocking Stuffer Sale

Stocking Stuffer Sale

Fill your stockings with holiday cheer! From November 2 to December 23, the Centre Hall Area Branch Library will be selling fun stocking stuffer items perfect for book lovers! All proceeds go towards the Centre Hall Library Expansion project! Learn more about the expansion here: https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/expandingcentrehallareabranchlibrary

Centre Hall Area Branch Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl Street
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall