State College's 8th Annual Cranksgiving

CentreBike invites the local cycling community to take part in the 8th Annual Cranksgiving State College on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This unique community food drive puts a cycling twist on giving back. Participants choose their own routes, shop for items on a community needs list, and donate their purchases to benefit the Centre County Youth Service Bureau, supporting local youth and families.

Over the past seven years, Cranksgiving participants have collected more than $22,500 worth of groceries and essential items. Whether riding solo, with friends, or as part of a group, cyclists of all experience levels are welcome. Participants can ride at their own pace, and e-bikes, cargo bikes, and trailers are encouraged.

This year's event will be based at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, our new home for Cranksgiving State College. Join us for a fun and meaningful way to bring our local cycling community together in support of neighbors who need it.