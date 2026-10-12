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State College Municipal Band Veterans Day Concert!

State College Municipal Band Veterans Day Concert!

Our first concert of our 50th anniversary year! The State College Municipal Band is proud to present a concert of patriotic and wonderful band music to honor all veterans who have served our country. Join us for a free concert that is an annual tradition where audience members who are veterans are recognized and clapped for! The concert will be on Sunday, November 8, 3 pm, at Mount Nittany Middle School. We hope to see you there!

Mount Nittany Middle School Auditorium
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

State College Area Municipal Band
814-574-7356
statecollegeareamunicipalband@gmail.com
https://www.crpr.org/municipal-band

Artist Group Info

kfoardlc@gmail.com
Karen Foard. IBCLC (private pr
Mount Nittany Middle School Auditorium
656 Brandywine Dr
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
https://www.scasd.org/mountnittany