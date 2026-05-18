State College Municipal Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
State College Municipal Band performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The band was formed in 1976 with a group of approximately 80 amateur and semi-professional band members to perform at the Arts Festival. Performing four free indoor concerts per year, the band’s repertoire ranges from pop songs to standard band classics, including overtures, transcriptions, and marches.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801